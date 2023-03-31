Zoom network firewall or proxy server settings

  1. Zoom Support
Related articles

If your app stays in a "connecting" mode or has timed out due to Network error, please try again or Can't connect to our service, please check your network connection and try again issues, it could be related to your network connection, network firewall settings, or web security gateway settings.

Note: Check your network connection by opening a browser and ensure that you can access https://zoom.us

Zoom firewall rules

To configure your network firewall, please see the following table. The following rules should be applied to outbound traffic. Zoom will communicate to the destination port received when the client makes its connection. The firewall should be configured to allow these return connections.

Protocol Ports Source Destination
TCP 80,443 All Zoom clients *.zoom.us
TCP 443, 8801, 8802 All Zoom clients

IPv4:

3.7.35.0/25
3.21.137.128/25
3.22.11.0/24
3.23.93.0/24
3.25.41.128/25
3.25.42.0/25
3.25.49.0/24
3.80.20.128/25
3.96.19.0/24
3.101.32.128/25
3.101.52.0/25
3.104.34.128/25
3.120.121.0/25
3.127.194.128/25
3.208.72.0/25
3.211.241.0/25
3.235.69.0/25
3.235.71.128/25
3.235.72.128/25
3.235.73.0/25
3.235.82.0/23
3.235.96.0/23
4.34.125.128/25
4.35.64.128/25
8.5.128.0/23
13.52.6.128/25
13.52.146.0/25
15.220.80.0/24
15.220.81.0/25
16.63.29.0/24
16.63.30.0/24
18.157.88.0/24
18.205.93.128/25
18.254.23.128/25
18.254.61.0/25
20.203.158.80/28
20.203.190.192/26
50.239.202.0/23
50.239.204.0/24
52.61.100.128/25
52.84.151.0/24
52.202.62.192/26
52.215.168.0/25
64.125.62.0/24
64.211.144.0/24
64.224.32.0/19
65.39.152.0/24
69.174.57.0/24
69.174.108.0/22
99.79.20.0/25
101.36.167.0/24
101.36.170.0/23
103.122.166.0/23
111.33.115.0/25
111.33.181.0/25
115.110.154.192/26
115.114.56.192/26
115.114.115.0/26
115.114.131.0/26
120.29.148.0/24
129.151.1.128/27
129.151.1.192/27
129.151.2.0/27
129.151.3.160/27
129.151.7.96/27
129.151.11.64/27
129.151.11.128/27
129.151.12.0/27
129.151.13.64/27
129.151.15.224/27
129.151.16.0/27
129.151.31.224/27
129.151.40.0/25
129.151.40.160/27
129.151.40.192/27
129.151.41.0/25
129.151.41.192/26
129.151.42.0/27
129.151.42.64/27
129.151.42.128/26
129.151.42.224/27
129.151.43.0/27
129.151.43.64/26
129.151.48.0/27
129.151.48.160/27
129.151.49.0/26
129.151.49.96/27
129.151.49.128/27
129.151.49.192/26
129.151.50.0/27
129.151.50.64/27
129.151.52.128/26
129.151.53.32/27
129.151.53.224/27
129.151.55.32/27
129.151.56.32/27
129.151.57.32/27
129.151.60.192/27
129.159.2.32/27
129.159.2.192/27
129.159.3.0/24
129.159.4.0/23
129.159.6.0/27
129.159.6.96/27
129.159.6.128/26
129.159.6.192/27
129.159.160.0/26
129.159.160.64/27
129.159.163.0/26
129.159.163.160/27
129.159.208.0/21
129.159.216.0/26
129.159.216.64/27
129.159.216.128/26
130.61.164.0/22
132.226.176.0/25
132.226.176.128/26
132.226.177.96/27
132.226.177.128/25
132.226.178.0/27
132.226.178.128/27
132.226.178.224/27
132.226.179.0/27
132.226.179.64/27
132.226.180.128/27
132.226.183.160/27
132.226.185.192/27
134.224.0.0/16
140.238.128.0/24
140.238.232.0/22
144.195.0.0/16
147.124.96.0/19
149.137.0.0/17
150.230.224.0/25
150.230.224.128/26
150.230.224.224/27
152.67.20.0/24
152.67.118.0/24
152.67.168.0/22
152.67.180.0/24
152.67.184.32/27
152.67.240.0/21
152.70.0.0/25
152.70.0.128/26
152.70.0.224/27
152.70.1.0/25
152.70.1.128/26
152.70.1.192/27
152.70.2.0/26
152.70.7.192/27
152.70.10.32/27
152.70.224.32/27
152.70.224.64/26
152.70.224.160/27
152.70.224.192/27
152.70.225.0/25
152.70.225.160/27
152.70.225.192/27
152.70.226.0/27
152.70.227.96/27
152.70.227.192/27
152.70.228.0/27
152.70.228.64/27
152.70.228.128/27
156.45.0.0/17
158.101.64.0/24
158.101.184.0/23
158.101.186.0/25
158.101.186.128/27
158.101.186.192/26
158.101.187.0/25
158.101.187.160/27
158.101.187.192/26
159.124.0.0/16
160.1.56.128/25
161.199.136.0/22
162.12.232.0/22
162.255.36.0/22
165.254.88.0/23
166.108.64.0/18
168.138.16.0/22
168.138.48.0/24
168.138.56.0/21
168.138.72.0/24
168.138.74.0/25
168.138.80.0/25
168.138.80.128/26
168.138.80.224/27
168.138.81.0/24
168.138.82.0/23
168.138.84.0/25
168.138.84.128/27
168.138.84.192/26
168.138.85.0/24
168.138.86.0/23
168.138.96.0/22
168.138.116.0/27
168.138.116.64/27
168.138.116.128/27
168.138.116.224/27
168.138.117.0/27
168.138.117.96/27
168.138.117.128/27
168.138.118.0/27
168.138.118.160/27
168.138.118.224/27
168.138.119.0/27
168.138.119.128/27
168.138.244.0/24
170.114.0.0/16
173.231.80.0/20
192.204.12.0/22
193.122.16.0/25
193.122.16.192/27
193.122.17.0/26
193.122.17.64/27
193.122.17.224/27
193.122.18.32/27
193.122.18.64/26
193.122.18.160/27
193.122.18.192/27
193.122.19.0/27
193.122.19.160/27
193.122.19.192/27
193.122.20.224/27
193.122.21.96/27
193.122.32.0/21
193.122.40.0/22
193.122.44.0/24
193.122.45.32/27
193.122.45.64/26
193.122.45.128/25
193.122.46.0/23
193.122.208.96/27
193.122.216.32/27
193.122.222.0/27
193.122.223.128/27
193.122.226.160/27
193.122.231.192/27
193.122.232.160/27
193.122.237.64/27
193.122.244.160/27
193.122.244.224/27
193.122.245.0/27
193.122.247.96/27
193.122.252.192/27
193.123.0.0/19
193.123.40.0/21
193.123.128.0/19
193.123.168.0/21
193.123.192.224/27
193.123.193.0/27
193.123.193.96/27
193.123.194.96/27
193.123.194.128/27
193.123.194.224/27
193.123.195.0/27
193.123.196.0/27
193.123.196.192/27
193.123.197.0/27
193.123.197.64/27
193.123.198.64/27
193.123.198.160/27
193.123.199.64/27
193.123.200.128/27
193.123.201.32/27
193.123.201.224/27
193.123.202.64/27
193.123.202.128/26
193.123.203.0/27
193.123.203.160/27
193.123.203.192/27
193.123.204.0/27
193.123.204.64/27
193.123.205.64/26
193.123.205.128/27
193.123.206.32/27
193.123.206.128/27
193.123.207.32/27
193.123.208.160/27
193.123.209.0/27
193.123.209.96/27
193.123.210.64/27
193.123.211.224/27
193.123.212.128/27
193.123.215.192/26
193.123.216.64/27
193.123.216.128/27
193.123.217.160/27
193.123.219.64/27
193.123.220.224/27
193.123.222.64/27
193.123.222.224/27
198.251.128.0/17
202.177.207.128/27
204.80.104.0/21
204.141.28.0/22
206.247.0.0/16
207.226.132.0/24
209.9.211.0/24
209.9.215.0/24
213.19.144.0/24
213.19.153.0/24
213.244.140.0/24
221.122.63.0/24
221.122.64.0/24
221.122.88.64/27
221.122.88.128/25
221.122.89.128/25
221.123.139.192/27


IPv6:
2600:9000:2600::/48
2620:123:2000::/40
UDP

3478, 3479, 8801 - 8810

 All Zoom clients

IPv4:

3.7.35.0/25
3.21.137.128/25
3.22.11.0/24
3.23.93.0/24
3.25.41.128/25
3.25.42.0/25
3.25.49.0/24
3.80.20.128/25
3.96.19.0/24
3.101.32.128/25
3.101.52.0/25
3.104.34.128/25
3.120.121.0/25
3.127.194.128/25
3.208.72.0/25
3.211.241.0/25
3.235.69.0/25
3.235.71.128/25
3.235.72.128/25
3.235.73.0/25
3.235.82.0/23
3.235.96.0/23
4.34.125.128/25
4.35.64.128/25
8.5.128.0/23
13.52.6.128/25
13.52.146.0/25
15.220.80.0/24
15.220.81.0/25
16.63.29.0/24
16.63.30.0/24
18.157.88.0/24
18.205.93.128/25
18.254.23.128/25
18.254.61.0/25
20.203.158.80/28
20.203.190.192/26
50.239.202.0/23
50.239.204.0/24
52.61.100.128/25
52.84.151.0/24
52.202.62.192/26
52.215.168.0/25
64.125.62.0/24
64.211.144.0/24
64.224.32.0/19
65.39.152.0/24
69.174.57.0/24
69.174.108.0/22
99.79.20.0/25
101.36.167.0/24
101.36.170.0/23
103.122.166.0/23
111.33.115.0/25
111.33.181.0/25
115.110.154.192/26
115.114.56.192/26
115.114.115.0/26
115.114.131.0/26
120.29.148.0/24
129.151.1.128/27
129.151.1.192/27
129.151.2.0/27
129.151.3.160/27
129.151.7.96/27
129.151.11.64/27
129.151.11.128/27
129.151.12.0/27
129.151.13.64/27
129.151.15.224/27
129.151.16.0/27
129.151.31.224/27
129.151.40.0/25
129.151.40.160/27
129.151.40.192/27
129.151.41.0/25
129.151.41.192/26
129.151.42.0/27
129.151.42.64/27
129.151.42.128/26
129.151.42.224/27
129.151.43.0/27
129.151.43.64/26
129.151.48.0/27
129.151.48.160/27
129.151.49.0/26
129.151.49.96/27
129.151.49.128/27
129.151.49.192/26
129.151.50.0/27
129.151.50.64/27
129.151.52.128/26
129.151.53.32/27
129.151.53.224/27
129.151.55.32/27
129.151.56.32/27
129.151.57.32/27
129.151.60.192/27
129.159.2.32/27
129.159.2.192/27
129.159.3.0/24
129.159.4.0/23
129.159.6.0/27
129.159.6.96/27
129.159.6.128/26
129.159.6.192/27
129.159.160.0/26
129.159.160.64/27
129.159.163.0/26
129.159.163.160/27
129.159.208.0/21
129.159.216.0/26
129.159.216.64/27
129.159.216.128/26
130.61.164.0/22
132.226.176.0/25
132.226.176.128/26
132.226.177.96/27
132.226.177.128/25
132.226.178.0/27
132.226.178.128/27
132.226.178.224/27
132.226.179.0/27
132.226.179.64/27
132.226.180.128/27
132.226.183.160/27
132.226.185.192/27
134.224.0.0/16
140.238.128.0/24
140.238.232.0/22
144.195.0.0/16
147.124.96.0/19
149.137.0.0/17
150.230.224.0/25
150.230.224.128/26
150.230.224.224/27
152.67.20.0/24
152.67.118.0/24
152.67.168.0/22
152.67.180.0/24
152.67.184.32/27
152.67.240.0/21
152.70.0.0/25
152.70.0.128/26
152.70.0.224/27
152.70.1.0/25
152.70.1.128/26
152.70.1.192/27
152.70.2.0/26
152.70.7.192/27
152.70.10.32/27
152.70.224.32/27
152.70.224.64/26
152.70.224.160/27
152.70.224.192/27
152.70.225.0/25
152.70.225.160/27
152.70.225.192/27
152.70.226.0/27
152.70.227.96/27
152.70.227.192/27
152.70.228.0/27
152.70.228.64/27
152.70.228.128/27
156.45.0.0/17
158.101.64.0/24
158.101.184.0/23
158.101.186.0/25
158.101.186.128/27
158.101.186.192/26
158.101.187.0/25
158.101.187.160/27
158.101.187.192/26
159.124.0.0/16
160.1.56.128/25
161.199.136.0/22
162.12.232.0/22
162.255.36.0/22
165.254.88.0/23
166.108.64.0/18
168.138.16.0/22
168.138.48.0/24
168.138.56.0/21
168.138.72.0/24
168.138.74.0/25
168.138.80.0/25
168.138.80.128/26
168.138.80.224/27
168.138.81.0/24
168.138.82.0/23
168.138.84.0/25
168.138.84.128/27
168.138.84.192/26
168.138.85.0/24
168.138.86.0/23
168.138.96.0/22
168.138.116.0/27
168.138.116.64/27
168.138.116.128/27
168.138.116.224/27
168.138.117.0/27
168.138.117.96/27
168.138.117.128/27
168.138.118.0/27
168.138.118.160/27
168.138.118.224/27
168.138.119.0/27
168.138.119.128/27
168.138.244.0/24
170.114.0.0/16
173.231.80.0/20
192.204.12.0/22
193.122.16.0/25
193.122.16.192/27
193.122.17.0/26
193.122.17.64/27
193.122.17.224/27
193.122.18.32/27
193.122.18.64/26
193.122.18.160/27
193.122.18.192/27
193.122.19.0/27
193.122.19.160/27
193.122.19.192/27
193.122.20.224/27
193.122.21.96/27
193.122.32.0/21
193.122.40.0/22
193.122.44.0/24
193.122.45.32/27
193.122.45.64/26
193.122.45.128/25
193.122.46.0/23
193.122.208.96/27
193.122.216.32/27
193.122.222.0/27
193.122.223.128/27
193.122.226.160/27
193.122.231.192/27
193.122.232.160/27
193.122.237.64/27
193.122.244.160/27
193.122.244.224/27
193.122.245.0/27
193.122.247.96/27
193.122.252.192/27
193.123.0.0/19
193.123.40.0/21
193.123.128.0/19
193.123.168.0/21
193.123.192.224/27
193.123.193.0/27
193.123.193.96/27
193.123.194.96/27
193.123.194.128/27
193.123.194.224/27
193.123.195.0/27
193.123.196.0/27
193.123.196.192/27
193.123.197.0/27
193.123.197.64/27
193.123.198.64/27
193.123.198.160/27
193.123.199.64/27
193.123.200.128/27
193.123.201.32/27
193.123.201.224/27
193.123.202.64/27
193.123.202.128/26
193.123.203.0/27
193.123.203.160/27
193.123.203.192/27
193.123.204.0/27
193.123.204.64/27
193.123.205.64/26
193.123.205.128/27
193.123.206.32/27
193.123.206.128/27
193.123.207.32/27
193.123.208.160/27
193.123.209.0/27
193.123.209.96/27
193.123.210.64/27
193.123.211.224/27
193.123.212.128/27
193.123.215.192/26
193.123.216.64/27
193.123.216.128/27
193.123.217.160/27
193.123.219.64/27
193.123.220.224/27
193.123.222.64/27
193.123.222.224/27
198.251.128.0/17
202.177.207.128/27
204.80.104.0/21
204.141.28.0/22
206.247.0.0/16
207.226.132.0/24
209.9.211.0/24
209.9.215.0/24
213.19.144.0/24
213.19.153.0/24
213.244.140.0/24
221.122.63.0/24
221.122.64.0/24
221.122.88.64/27
221.122.88.128/25
221.122.89.128/25
221.123.139.192/27


IPv6:
2600:9000:2600::/48
2620:123:2000::/40

Firewall rules for Zoom Phone

Note:

Protocol Ports Source Destination
TCP 5091 All Zoom clients

8.5.128.0/24
64.211.144.0/24
64.224.32.0/19
65.39.152.0/24
69.174.57.0/24
101.36.167.0/24
103.122.166.0/23
120.29.148.0/24
144.195.0.0/16
147.124.96.0/19
149.137.0.0/17
159.124.0.0/16
162.12.232.0/22
173.231.92.0/24
173.231.94.0/24
192.204.12.0/22
206.247.0.0/16
209.9.215.0/24
213.19.144.0/24
213.19.153.0/24
213.244.140.0/24

IPv6:
2620:123:2000::/40
TCP 390 (see note) All Zoom clients

3.21.137.128/25
3.235.96.0/23
UDP 20000-64000 All Zoom Clients

64.211.144.0/24
64.224.32.0/19
65.39.152.0/24
69.174.57.0/24
101.36.167.0/24
103.122.166.0/23
115.117.119.96/27
121.244.146.0/27
121.244.203.192/27
144.195.0.0/16
147.124.96.0/19
149.137.0.0/17
159.124.0.0/16
162.12.232.0/22
173.231.92.0/24
173.231.94.0/24
203.200.219.128/27
206.247.0.0/16
207.226.132.0/24
209.9.211.0/24
213.19.144.0/24
213.244.140.0/24

IPv6:
2620:123:2000::/40

Firewall rules for Zoom Contact Center

Protocol Ports Source Destination
UDP 20000-64000 All Zoom Clients

50.239.204.0/24
149.137.0.0/17
204.80.104.0/21

IPv6:
2620:123:2000::/40
TCP 443 All Zoom Clients

50.239.204.0/24
103.122.166.0/23
149.137.0.0/17
204.141.28.0/22
207.226.132.0/24
TCP 5091 All Zoom Clients

50.239.204.0/24
149.137.0.0/17
204.80.104.0/21

IPv6:
2620:123:2000::/40

Firewall rules for Zoom website

Protocol Ports Source Destination
TCP 80, 443 All Zoom Clients
User's web browser		 *.zoom.us

Firewall rules for Zoom Apps created by Zoom

Protocol Ports Source Destination
TCP 443 All Zoom Clients
User's web browser		 *.zoomapp.cloud

Firewall rules for certificate validation

The Zoom client 5.5.0 or later requires allowing the following URLs for certificate validation.

Protocol Ports Source

Destination
HTTP 80 Zoom client crl3.digicert.com
crl4.digicert.com
ocsp.digicert.com
crl.entrust.net
certificates.godaddy.com
crl.godaddy.com
ocsp.godaddy.com
certificates.starfieldtech.com
crl.starfieldtech.com
ocsp.starfieldtech.com

Zoom CDN

The Zoom CDN is used to optimize the delivery of recordings and other assets from the Zoom website. These IP ranges are dedicated for Zoom. This is not used for the in-meeting experience. 

Protocol Ports Source

Destination
HTTPS 443 User's web browser txt file of all CDN ranges

Zoom Device Management (ZDM)

Zoom Device Management(ZDM) is a device management tool, that allows you to manage your Zoom Rooms, devices and Zoom Clients without having to physically engage with each device. If your company network includes firewall or proxy servers, you will need to add this ZDM url to your allowed list of network domains to allow communication with the ZDM server:

https://zdmapi.zoom.us

IP ranges txt files

IP ranges to be allowed can also be downloaded in txt file format:

Proxy server

We support https/SSL proxy server via port 443 for Zoom traffic.

Note: This does not apply to the Zoom Phone service. 

Zoom automatically detects your proxy settings. In some instances, you may be prompted to enter the proxy username/password.

Note: We recommend allowing zoom.us and *.zoom.us from proxy or SSL inspection. 

Firewall rules for other Zoom services

